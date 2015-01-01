|
Tuborgh A, Svendsen SW, Elklit A, Hunter J, Ørnbøl E, Jensen JS, Schröder A, Nielsen JF, Næss-Schmidt ET, Thastum MM, Rask CU. J. Psychosom. Res. 2022; 164: e111100.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36502555
Concussion, the mildest form of traumatic brain injury (TBI), is typically conceptualized as an injury resulting in reversible, functional disturbance of the brain rather than structural injury [1]. The estimated incidence of hospital-treated concussion is 100-300/100,000 person-years [2,3] and highest in young age groups [[2], [3], [4]]. The true incidence may fall in the range of 300-750/100,000 person-years, as many cases are not examined in a hospital setting [5,6]. A considerable percentage of patients experience post-concussion symptoms (PCS) including a range of somatic, cognitive and emotional symptoms [[7], [8], [9]], which often remit spontaneously [10,11]. At least 5-15% develop long-lasting PCS (i.e., PCS lasting more than three months) [12], and the prevalence may reach 41% depending on study population, case definitions and measures used [8,13,14].
Concussion; Mild traumatic brain injury; ECR-RS; Experiences in close relationships-relationship structure questionnaire; RPQ; The Rivermead post-concussion symptoms questionnaire