Abstract

Concussion, the mildest form of traumatic brain injury (TBI), is typically conceptualized as an injury resulting in reversible, functional disturbance of the brain rather than structural injury [1]. The estimated incidence of hospital-treated concussion is 100-300/100,000 person-years [2,3] and highest in young age groups [[2], [3], [4]]. The true incidence may fall in the range of 300-750/100,000 person-years, as many cases are not examined in a hospital setting [5,6]. A considerable percentage of patients experience post-concussion symptoms (PCS) including a range of somatic, cognitive and emotional symptoms [[7], [8], [9]], which often remit spontaneously [10,11]. At least 5-15% develop long-lasting PCS (i.e., PCS lasting more than three months) [12], and the prevalence may reach 41% depending on study population, case definitions and measures used [8,13,14].



Long-lasting PCS are associated with prolonged or even permanent limitations in social and vocational functioning [15] and reduced health-related quality of life [16] and therefore require effective interventions [[17], [18], [19]]. The development of PCS can be understood according to a multifactorial disease model where negative illness perceptions and maladaptive illness behaviour early after concussion are associated with worse prognosis [20]. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) targeting such factors in the form of symptom catastrophising and avoiding activities [21,22] have shown promising effects [[23], [24], [25]]. Using similar principles, we recently developed [26] and tested the early intervention "Get going After ConcussIoN" (GAIN) in a randomised controlled design [27] in adolescents and young adults with PCS 2-6 months after their injury. The control group received enhanced usual care (EUC) which consisted of psychoeducation about the multifactorial disease model for long-lasting PCS, including advice on adaptive illness behaviour, while the intervention group received GAIN, an individually tailored 8-week intervention + EUC (hereafter coined GAIN). GAIN demonstrated a larger reduction of PCS than EUC at 3-month follow-up...

Language: en