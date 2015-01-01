Abstract

Structural health monitoring (SHM) is vital to ensuring the integrity of people and structures during earthquakes, especially considering the catastrophic consequences that could be registered in countries within the Pacific ring of fire, such as Ecuador. This work reviews the technologies, architectures, data processing techniques, damage identification techniques, and challenges in state-of-the-art results with SHM system applications. These studies use several data processing techniques such as the wavelet transform, the fast Fourier transform, the Kalman filter, and different technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning. The results of this review highlight the effectiveness of systems aiming to be cost-effective and wireless, where sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) are standard. However, despite the advancement of technology, these face challenges such as optimization of energy resources, computational resources, and complying with the characteristic of real-time processing.

