Abstract

Traffic sign detection is an essential component of an intelligent transportation system, since it provides critical road traffic data for vehicle decision-making and control. To solve the challenges of small traffic signs, inconspicuous characteristics, and low detection accuracy, a traffic sign recognition method based on improved (You Only Look Once v3) YOLOv3 is proposed. The spatial pyramid pooling structure is fused into the YOLOv3 network structure to achieve the fusion of local features and global features, and the fourth feature prediction scale of 152 × 152 size is introduced to make full use of the shallow features in the network to predict small targets. Furthermore, the bounding box regression is more stable when the distance-IoU (DIoU) loss is used, which takes into account the distance between the target and anchor, the overlap rate, and the scale. The Tsinghua-Tencent 100K (TT100K) traffic sign dataset's 12 anchors are recalculated using the K-means clustering algorithm, while the dataset is balanced and expanded to address the problem of an uneven number of target classes in the TT100K dataset. The algorithm is compared to YOLOv3 and other commonly used target detection algorithms, and the results show that the improved YOLOv3 algorithm achieves a mean average precision (mAP) of 77.3%, which is 8.4% higher than YOLOv3, especially in small target detection, where the mAP is improved by 10.5%, greatly improving the accuracy of the detection network while keeping the real-time performance as high as possible. The detection network's accuracy is substantially enhanced while keeping the network's real-time performance as high as possible.

