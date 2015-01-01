|
Citation
|
Xiao Y, Kong W, Liang Z. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(23): e9456.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36502158
|
Abstract
|
Accurately forecasting the demand of urban online car-hailing is of great significance to improving operation efficiency, reducing traffic congestion and energy consumption. This paper takes 265-day order data from the Hefei urban online car-hailing platform from 2019 to 2021 as an example, and divides each day into 48 time units (30 min per unit) to form a data set. Taking the minimum average absolute error as the optimization objective, the historical data sets are classified, and the values of the state vector T and the parameter K of the K-nearest neighbor model are optimized, which solves the problem of prediction error caused by fixed values of T or K in traditional model. The conclusion shows that the forecasting accuracy of the K-nearest neighbor model can reach 93.62%, which is much higher than the exponential smoothing model (81.65%), KNN1 model (84.02%) and is similar to LSTM model (91.04%), meaning that it can adapt to the urban online car-hailing system and be valuable in terms of its potential application.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traffic engineering; K-nearest neighbor; short-term forecasting; urban online car-hailing