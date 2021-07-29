Abstract

Background：It is important to evaluate the balance function to prevent falls in order to extend healthy life expectancy in the older. However, the relationship between different balance function, in terms of static and dynamic balance, and fall risk are still unclear.



OBJECTIVE：We investigated the relationship between foot pressure balance function （FPB） （dynamic balance） and one-leg standing with eye-opening （OLS） （static balance） and a simple fall score in the community-dwelling older people.



METHODS：The subjects were 887 people aged 65 to 75 years who were not certified as requiring support or nursing care. FPB measured the center of gravity movement, the amplitude, the stability and the ratio of the movement refer to Cross test. A simple fall score was used as the evaluation of fall risk. Logistic regression analysis was calculated for each index of the FPB with risk of fall （fall risk score >6 points）.



RESULTS：There are significant positive or negative correlations between all indicators of FPB and OLS, but it was 0.315 or less. As a result of logistic regression analysis, significant association with a simple fall score was found the center of gravity movement: front-back （OR: 0.92, 95%CI: 0.86-0.98）, the stability: front-back （OR: 0.83, 95%CI: 0.72-0.96） and left-right （OR: 0.85, 95%CI: 0.73-0.996）, and the movement ratio: front, back and left.



CONCLUSION：It is suggested that the FPB and the OLS are independently indicators related to the simple fall score in the community-dwelling older adults.

Language: ja