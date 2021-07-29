|
Fujitani J, Chen T, Chen S, Kishimoto H. Jpn. J. Health Promot. 2022; 24(1): 13-20.
地域高齢住民における足圧バランス機能と開眼片足立ち保持時間および簡易転倒スコアとの関連
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Health Promotion)
Background：It is important to evaluate the balance function to prevent falls in order to extend healthy life expectancy in the older. However, the relationship between different balance function, in terms of static and dynamic balance, and fall risk are still unclear.
Cross test; cross-sectional study; fall risk; foot pressure balance meter; older people; 横断研究; 足圧バランス計; 転倒リスク; 高齢者