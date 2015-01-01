Abstract

Background Risk communication is a cross-sectional (Communication inter organizational, media and community level) and long-term process that plays a very important role in disaster management. Past disasters have showen that the health management system has not performed well in this area; it has taken a passive approach and had late and inadequate response. Therefore, the present qualitative study was conducted to identify the components of health system preparedness in disaster risk communication in Iran.



METHOD ology: The present qualitative study employed the qualitative content analysis method with the Graneheim approach and was conducted from October 2021 to March 2022. Twenty-one participants with practical experience or theoretical knowledge in the field of risk and public communication were purposefully selected. Participants took part in in-depth semi-structured to interviews data saturation.



RESULTS In the first version, 452 initial codes were identified. After removal of duplicate codes and purification 190 codes ultimately remained. The components of disaster risk communication were classified into 5 categories and 19 subcategories: Situational analysis (information situation assessment, risk monitoring and warning, Functional and process situation, audience analysis),Establishment and risk communication management (Risk information, communication, planning and policy making, Process management and implementation, content of information), Education and training (senior and middle managers training, Expert training, training of media owners, public education), Monitoring and evaluation (monitoring and control, documentation), Logistic (human resources, funds, infrastructure, coordination and organization) Discussion and conclusion The findings of this study show that the management of disaster risk communication and improvement of its process are critical for Iran and it should be considered as the first steps to disaster risk reduction based on the disaster management cycle. This dynamic process has various and board dimensions such as communication, planning, and coordination, which have been discussed in detail. This one-dimensional view of risk communication should be removed and all its dimensions considered by policy makers.

