Aristegui I, Castro Avila J, Villes V, Delabre RM, Orellano G, Aguilera M, Romero M, Riegel L, Kretzer L, Cardozo N, Radusky PD, Rojas Castro D, EPIC Study Group. Harm Reduct. J. 2022; 19(1): e139.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Female sex workers (FSW) have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Data show increases of police violence toward key populations (KP), likely a consequence of their role in enforcing health government measures. This study aimed to identify factors associated with police violence experienced by FSW during the Covid-19 crisis in Argentina.
Argentina; Community-based organizations; Covid-19; Female sex worker; Police violence