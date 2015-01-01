SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aristegui I, Castro Avila J, Villes V, Delabre RM, Orellano G, Aguilera M, Romero M, Riegel L, Kretzer L, Cardozo N, Radusky PD, Rojas Castro D, EPIC Study Group. Harm Reduct. J. 2022; 19(1): e139.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12954-022-00714-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Female sex workers (FSW) have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Data show increases of police violence toward key populations (KP), likely a consequence of their role in enforcing health government measures. This study aimed to identify factors associated with police violence experienced by FSW during the Covid-19 crisis in Argentina.


Language: en

Keywords

Argentina; Community-based organizations; Covid-19; Female sex worker; Police violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print