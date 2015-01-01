Abstract

Loneliness is a major public health issue with renewed prominence due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated social restrictions. Healthcare workers (HCWs) may be at heightened risk, but research is lacking. We measured the prevalence of loneliness among HCWs during the pandemic in 2020 and examined pre-pandemic predictors and pandemic experiences associated with loneliness. HCWs at a designated COVID-19 hospital in Sydney, Australia completed an online survey examining health and well-being before and during the pandemic and changes to work, family and social experiences. Loneliness had negatively affected the well-being of 129 (39%) respondents (n ​= ​330). Pre-pandemic factors predicting loneliness were younger age (<30years compared to ≥50years), having ever been told you had a mental health problem and living alone. These became non-significant when pandemic-related factors were added to the regression. Less contact with family and friends, increased conflict at home, and living alone or with family but not a partner, increased the odds of loneliness, while a sense of camaraderie with colleagues had the opposite effect. Psychological distress and poor mental health during the pandemic were also positively associated with loneliness. Efforts to promote congenial social contacts may be effective in averting loneliness among HCWs.

