Barros MBA, Lima MG, Malta DC, Azevedo RCS, Fehlberg BK, Souza Júnior PRB, Azevedo LO, Machado E, Gomes CS, Romero DE, Damacena GN, Werneck AO, Silva DRP, Almeida WS, Szwarcwald CL. Psychiatry Res. Commun. 2022; 2(1): e100015.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psycom.2021.100015

unavailable

We aimed to assess the factors associated with frequent sadness and nervousness in Brazilian adolescents, during the Covid-19 pandemic, in 9470 adolescents (aged 12-17 years), interviewed from June 27 to September 17, 2020. Prevalences and prevalence ratios were estimated according to socio-demographic variables and factors related to family, school, friends, and health. Brazilian adolescents often felt sad (32.4%) and nervous (48.7%). Higher prevalences of these feelings were related to: being female; aged 15-17 year; from families with financial difficulties; having learned little or nothing with remote education; missing friends; having few friends; family disagreements; having regular/bad health before the pandemic; and worsened health and sleep during the pandemic. Higher prevalence of nervousness was also found in adolescents who worked before the pandemic and those who reported lack of concentration and not knowing if they had COVID-19. Sadness and nervousness in Brazilian adolescents is high and the need for action by the government, schools, health services, and parents to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the physical and mental health of adolescents. Special attention must be paid to adolescents with previous health problems and those belonging to the most socially vulnerable population.


Adolescent; Coronavirus infections; Health surveys; Mental health; Pandemics

