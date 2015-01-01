|
Xu C, Louw TL, Merat N, Li P, Hu M, Li Y. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 180: e106905.
36508949
The removal of drivers' active engagement in driving tasks can lead to erratic gaze patterns in SAE Level 2 (L2) and Level 3 (L3) automation, which has been linked to their subsequential degraded take-over performance. To further address how changes in gaze patterns evolve during the take-over phase, and whether they are influenced by the take-over urgency and the location of the human-machine interface, this driving simulator study used a head-up display (HUD) to relay information about the automation status and conducted take-over driving experiments where the ego car was about to exit the highway with variations in the automation level (L2, L3) and time budget (2 s, 6 s). In L2 automation, drivers were required to monitor the environment, while in L3, they were engaged with a visual non-driving related task. Manual driving was also embodied in the experiments as the baseline.
Automation; Gaze control; Gaze pattern; HUD; TOR; Transition