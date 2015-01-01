|
Bachrach RL, Zhou A, Kumar L, Lyons G, Skrzynski CJ, Creswell KG. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36507856
BACKGROUND: Researchers have long been interested in identifying risk factors for binge drinking behavior (4+/5+ drinks/occasion for females/males), but many studies have demonstrated that a substantial proportion of young adults are drinking at levels far beyond (often 2-3 times) the standard binge threshold (Patrick et al., 2017). The consumption of such large quantities of alcohol, typically referred to as high-intensity drinking (HID), can cause severe alcohol-related problems, such as blackouts, unintended sexual experiences, and even death (Hingson et al., 2017). The proposed study will be the first to investigate whether personality is indirectly associated with the likelihood of HID via drinking motives in a large (N=999) sample of underage young adult drinkers. We hypothesized that trait neuroticism would be indirectly associated with the likelihood of HID via coping motives and that extraversion would be indirectly associated with the likelihood of HID via social and enhancement motives.
personality; drinking motives; emerging adulthood; High-intensity drinking