Panlilio CC, Famularo L, Masters J, Dore S, Verdiglione N, Yang C, Lehman E, Hamm RM, Fiene R, Bard D, Kapp KM, Levi BH. Am. J. Eval. 2022; 43(4): 559-583.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36507193
Knowledge tests used to evaluate child protection training program effectiveness for early childhood education providers may suffer from threats to construct validity given the contextual variability inherent within state-specific regulations around mandated reporting requirements. Unfortunately, guidance on instrument revision that accounts for such state-specific mandated reporting requirements is lacking across research on evaluation practices. This study, therefore, explored how collection and integration of validity evidence using a mixed methods framework can guide the instrument revision process to arrive at a more valid program outcome measure.
child maltreatment; validity; mixed methods; child abuse knowledge test; effectiveness outcomes; instrument revision; mandated reporting