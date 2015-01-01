|
Muehlbauer T, Grundmann A, Vortkamp L, Schedler S. BMC Res. Notes 2022; 15(1): e365.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36503678
OBJECTIVE: Previous studies reported significant improvements in static and dynamic balance performance following balance training during adolescence. However, it is unclear how equal training volume but different training frequencies per week affect training-induced adaptations. Thus, the present study investigated the effects of balance training frequency (i.e., 2 × 30 min per week or 3 × 20 min per week) on measures of static and dynamic balance in healthy male adolescents.
Adolescent; Humans; Male; Adolescence; Postural control; Dose–response relationship