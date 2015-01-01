SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shimohata T. Brain Nerve 2022; 74(12): 1358-1361.

慢性外傷性脳症--『コンカッション』

10.11477/mf.1416202248

36503133

I present Concussion, a 2015 film based on a true story, and produced in the United States. This film not only helps us understand how chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) became a social issue in that country but also makes us think about the attitude of scientists toward the truth. In this article, I would like to introduce the history and current status of CTE research.

実話に基づいて2015年に米国で製作された映画『コンカッション』を紹介する。この映画は慢性外傷性脳症（chronic traumatic encephalopathy：CTE）が米国においてどのように社会問題として取り上げられるようになったかを理解するのに有用なだけでなく，科学者が真実に向き合う姿勢について考えさせられる。CTE研究の歴史と現状についても合わせて提示する。


Language: ja

Humans; United States; *Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy/diagnosis/etiology

