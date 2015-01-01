|
Citation
Shimohata T. Brain Nerve 2022; 74(12): 1358-1361.
Vernacular Title
慢性外傷性脳症--『コンカッション』
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Igaku Shoin)
DOI
PMID
36503133
Abstract
I present Concussion, a 2015 film based on a true story, and produced in the United States. This film not only helps us understand how chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) became a social issue in that country but also makes us think about the attitude of scientists toward the truth. In this article, I would like to introduce the history and current status of CTE research.
Language: ja
Keywords
Humans; United States; *Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy/diagnosis/etiology