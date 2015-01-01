Abstract

BACKGROUND: Half of Canadians living in long-term care (LTC) homes will fall each year resulting in consequences to independence, quality of life, and health. The objective in this study was to analyze factors that contribute to, or are protective against, falls in Canadian LTC homes.



METHODS: We analyzed of a retrospective cohort of a stratified random sample of Canadian LTC homes in Western Canada from 2011-2017. We accessed variables from the RAI-MDS 2.0 to assess the association of the dependent variable "fall within the last 31-180 days" with multiple independent factors, using generalized estimating equation models.



RESULTS: A total of 28,878 LTC residents were analyzed. Factors found to increase the odds of falling were other fractures (OR 3.64 [95% confidence interval; CI 3.27, 4.05]), hip fractures (OR 3.58 [3.27, 3.93]), moderately impaired cognitive skills (OR 2.45 [2.28, 2.64]), partial support to balance standing (OR 2.44 [2.30, 2.57]), wandering (OR 2.31 [2.18, 2.44]).



CONCLUSION: A range of factors identified were associated with falls for people living in LTC homes. Individual physical ability represented the largest group of independent factors contributing to falls. Residents who experience any fracture or an acute change in behaviour, mobility, or activities of daily living (ADL) should be considered at increased risk of falls.

Language: en