Abstract

This narrative review aims to provide a general overview of the literature about frame running, which is a recent modality of Para-Athletics. Frame running is practiced by using a tricycle without pedals called PETRA RaceRunner, by people with moderate to severe cerebral palsy and other lower limb functional limitations. Briefly, the movement pattern is very similar to walking and running. This review includes studies from scientific databases and content of official sports web sites by using the keywords "framerunning," "racerunning," and "petra racerunning." According to our search, this narrative review highlighted three themes involving the practice of frame running, namely health and quality of life, sports classification, and training and testing in the frame running context.

Language: en