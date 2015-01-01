|
Kakimoto S, Harada Y, Shimizu T. Eur. J. Case Rep. Intern. Med. 2022; 9(11): e003652.
(Copyright © 2022, SMC Media)
36506742
A 28-year-old pregnant woman presented with swelling of the left foot after she was bitten by a Japanese pit viper. At first the swelling was mild to moderate but then spread up to the left knee the following day. The patient's condition improved with antivenom treatment. No complication occurred in either the mother or the fetus. Although adverse reaction is a concern, antivenom should be considered as an option even in pregnant women if the benefits outweigh the risks.
Language: en
pregnancy; Japanese pit viper