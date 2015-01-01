Abstract

A 28-year-old pregnant woman presented with swelling of the left foot after she was bitten by a Japanese pit viper. At first the swelling was mild to moderate but then spread up to the left knee the following day. The patient's condition improved with antivenom treatment. No complication occurred in either the mother or the fetus. Although adverse reaction is a concern, antivenom should be considered as an option even in pregnant women if the benefits outweigh the risks.



LEARNING POINTS: The use of antivenom for snakebites can sometimes be problematic in pregnant patients due to the adverse effects of antivenom.



Clinicians should decide whether or not to use antivenom based on the specific venom type.

