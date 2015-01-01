Abstract

Violence against healthcare workers (HCWs) strongly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and this trend seems to continue.1-3 The attacks have exacerbated occupational stress and the physical and mental health risks of individual HCWs while also creating new threats for healthcare and societies. The violence has spilled over to social media and the private sphere and created new forms of hate crimes and harassment.4 Live-threatening physical aggression, primarily known from war and conflict settings, now occurs in ordinary workplace settings.5 International estimations highlight that about every second HCW globally have been affected by violence once in their work lives6 and up to 38% suffer physical violence at some point in their careers.1 The frequency and patterns may vary between countries, but violence against HCWs is now also a problem in countries with developed healthcare systems and high levels of trust in institutions and professionals.



The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a focal point for this violent trend and created new areas of confrontation. The reasons behind the violence are complex and the threats are not limited to HCWs and the workplace. Violence against HCWs is often aimed at the healthcare system and their political representatives and, finally, the democratic state and humanitarian values. Violence seeks to destroy trust in health policy and hamper the right to health for all. Furthermore, it is an attack on democratic states, humanitarian values and civil society...

Language: en