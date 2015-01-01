|
Citation
|
Kuhlmann E, Brînzac MG, Czabanowska K, Falkenbach M, Ungureanu MI, Valiotis G, Zapata T, Martin-Moreno JM. Eur. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36508506
|
Abstract
|
Violence against healthcare workers (HCWs) strongly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and this trend seems to continue.1-3 The attacks have exacerbated occupational stress and the physical and mental health risks of individual HCWs while also creating new threats for healthcare and societies. The violence has spilled over to social media and the private sphere and created new forms of hate crimes and harassment.4 Live-threatening physical aggression, primarily known from war and conflict settings, now occurs in ordinary workplace settings.5 International estimations highlight that about every second HCW globally have been affected by violence once in their work lives6 and up to 38% suffer physical violence at some point in their careers.1 The frequency and patterns may vary between countries, but violence against HCWs is now also a problem in countries with developed healthcare systems and high levels of trust in institutions and professionals.
Language: en