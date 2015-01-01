Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have suggested that air pollution affects physiological and psychological health. Using solid fuel at home is a significant source of indoor air pollution. The associations between solid fuel use and depressive symptoms and cognitive health were unclear among older adults from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).



METHODS: To evaluate the association of solid fuel use with depressive symptoms and cognitive health among older adults, we obtained data from the Longitudinal Aging Study in India (LASI) and excluded subjects younger than 60 years and without critical data (solid fuel use, depressive symptoms, and cognitive health). The 10-item Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D-10) was used to assess depressive symptoms, with more than ten indicative of depression. Cognitive health was assessed using measures from the Health and Retirement Study (HRS), and subjects with the lowest 10th percentile were considered to have cognitive impairment. The participants' responses defined solid fuel use. Multivariable logistic regression, linear regression, subgroup analysis, and interaction tests were performed to appraise the relationship between solid fuel use and depression and cognitive impairment.



RESULTS: A total of 29,789 participants over 60 years old were involved in this study. Almost half of the participants (47.5%) reported using solid fuel for home cooking. Compared with clean fuel use, solid fuel use was related to an increased prevalence of depression [odds ratio (OR) 1.09, 95% CI 1.03-1.16] and higher CES-D-10 scores (β 0.23, 95% CI 0.12-0.35) after fully adjusted covariables. Using solid fuel was also related to a higher risk of cognitive impairment (OR 1.21, 95% CI 1.11-1.32) and a lower cognitive score (β -0.63, 95% CI -0.79 to -0.47) compared with those who used clean fuel. In the subgroup analysis, the prevalence of depression increased in females and non-smokers. The association of solid fuel use with depression and cognitive impairment exists in subgroups of BMI, economic status, caste, living area, education, and drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of solid fuel at home was associated with an increased prevalence of depression and cognitive impairment among older adults in India.

Language: en