Abstract

BACKGROUND: With the intelligent construction of coal mines, the number of coal mine accidents is gradually decreasing, but the complexity of accidents is increasing. Understanding the interaction mechanism among the influencing factors of the coal mine safety system is an essential part of improving and enhancing the safety of the coal mine system.



METHODS: The descriptive, structural model-network hierarchical analysis (ISM-ANP) was used to explore the interaction between the factors influencing the coal mine safety system and determine each factor's importance. A system dynamics simulation model was constructed to clarify the mechanism of each factor's effect on the safety system.



RESULTS: The results show that Individual miners' factors directly influence coal mine system safety, organizational management factors, and group factors indirectly influence system safety and play the role of macro regulation. The intelligent system is the most profound factor influencing system safety. There are apparent differences in the influence of different subsystems on system safety, with organizational management having the most significant influence on system safety, followed by individual miners and group factors, and intelligent system factors and external environmental factors having a more negligible influence on system safety.



CONCLUSION: There is a complex interaction between the factors affecting the safety of the coal mine system, and there are apparent differences in the influence of different subsystems on the safety level of the coal mine system. This study puts forward the intervention strategy to improve the safety of the coal mine system, which provides theoretical support and method guidance for preventing coal mine accidents and improving the safety level of the coal mine system.

Language: en