Abstract

Climate change has spurred increased electrification through means of transportation, hydropower, and wind turbines which has caused an increased demand for permanent magnet materials. Current commercial magnet technologies rely heavily on several critical materials such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, samarium, and cobalt which are primarily sourced and refined outside of the United States (U.S.). To combat these problems, the Critical Materials Institute (CMI) has begun research into alternative magnet compositions to reduce critical material content. Additionally, these alternative magnets can fulfill a gap in the market between high performance neodymium-iron-boron (Nd-Fe-B) and samarium cobalt (Sm-Co) magnets and low performance ferrite or bonded Nd-Fe-B magnets, earning the term gap magnets. This research seeks to compile a simple strategy for identifying an application for these alternative magnets and assessing preliminary market impacts through substitution for two example magnets. The first magnet was identified to be applicable for ancillary motors and sensors in conventional gasoline vehicles with a maximum substitution of 4,825 metric tonnes (mt) per year by the year 2050. The second magnet was identified to be applicable for magnetic couplings in energy and industrial sectors with a maximum substitution of 978 mt per year by the year 2050.

