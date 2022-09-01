SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Waqar A, Rajput F, Rachwan RJ, Abi-Saab T, Gimelli G. J. Cardiol. Cases 2022; 26(6): 432-435.

(Copyright © 2022, Japanese College of Cardiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jccase.2022.09.006

36506494

PMC9727558

This case series presents patients who presented to the hospital with an outside hospital cardiac arrest and were initially resuscitated successfully. All patients suffered fatal traumatic injuries during the resuscitation process with the common variable being the use of mechanical cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) device. The goal of this case series is to describe the limitations and potential fatal side effects of CPR. We also present a review of literature with our impressions of the appropriate indications for the use of mechanical CPR.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES: 1) Recognize appropriate indications for the use of mechanical vs manual cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). 2) Identify signs and symptoms of mechanical CPR-related complications.


LUCAS-II; Mechanical cardiopulmonary resuscitation; Outside hospital cardiac arrest

