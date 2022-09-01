Abstract

This case series presents patients who presented to the hospital with an outside hospital cardiac arrest and were initially resuscitated successfully. All patients suffered fatal traumatic injuries during the resuscitation process with the common variable being the use of mechanical cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) device. The goal of this case series is to describe the limitations and potential fatal side effects of CPR. We also present a review of literature with our impressions of the appropriate indications for the use of mechanical CPR.



LEARNING OBJECTIVES: 1) Recognize appropriate indications for the use of mechanical vs manual cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). 2) Identify signs and symptoms of mechanical CPR-related complications.

Language: en