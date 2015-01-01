SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hariharan AS, Gopalakrishnan S, Abraham B. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2022; 11(9): 5670-5672.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_2385_21

PMID

36505542

PMCID

PMC9731082

Abstract

Russell's viper envenomation is a major challenge to physicians providing intensive care due to diverse presentations and dismal outcomes. The venom can cause idiopathic systemic capillary leak syndrome manifesting with bilateral parotid swelling, hemoconcentration, and refractory shock. Physicians' awareness about this presentation is lacking. Delayed recognition of this syndrome leads to fatalities despite providing the best possible care. We hereby report a fatal case of Daboia russelii bite presenting as capillary leak syndrome. The aim is to create awareness among tropical physicians who are primary caregivers to these victims.


Language: en

Keywords

Capillary leak syndrome; parotid swelling; Russell’s viper envenomation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print