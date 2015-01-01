Abstract

Russell's viper envenomation is a major challenge to physicians providing intensive care due to diverse presentations and dismal outcomes. The venom can cause idiopathic systemic capillary leak syndrome manifesting with bilateral parotid swelling, hemoconcentration, and refractory shock. Physicians' awareness about this presentation is lacking. Delayed recognition of this syndrome leads to fatalities despite providing the best possible care. We hereby report a fatal case of Daboia russelii bite presenting as capillary leak syndrome. The aim is to create awareness among tropical physicians who are primary caregivers to these victims.

