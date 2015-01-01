Abstract

BACKGROUND: While road traffic accidents are declining in many developed countries, fatalities are still on the rise in many developing countries including India. More than half of the road traffic injury (RTI) victims are in the age group of 20-55 years, which constitutes the key wage-earning and child-raising age group.



OBJECTIVE: To study the socio-demographic profile of RTI victims and to study the pattern of injury among them.



METHODS AND MATERIAL: The RTI victims brought to the casualty of Goa Medical College and Hospital were interviewed using a predesigned questionnaire following transfer to in-patient wards after initial stabilisation in the casualty. Data are expressed as proportions and presented using graphs and charts.



RESULTS: A majority of the RTI victims, i.e., 134 (30.45%) were in the age group of 30-40 years. The findings reveal that 33 (13.04%) RTI victims did not have a valid driving licence, while the use of alcohol within 6 h before accident was seen in 38 (12.75%) RTI victims; 234 (65.36%) victims were not using a seat belt or helmet and 350 (79.55%) victims had grievous injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: A high number of drivers were driving without a valid driving licence while a good number of RTI victims consumed alcohol putting themselves as well as other commuters at risk. There is a need for increasing awareness among the road users and community regarding road safety. Government authorities should ensure consistent and strict implementation of traffic rules as well as accelerate the implementation of road-safety preventive measures.

