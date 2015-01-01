|
Citation
Siegel M, Rieders M, Rieders H, Moumneh J, Asfour J, Oh J, Oh S. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36508134
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Structural racism is strongly related to racial health disparities. However, surprisingly few studies have developed empirical tools to measure structural racism. In addition, the few measures that have been employed have only considered structural racism at the neighborhood level. To expand upon previous studies, this paper uses a novel measure to measure structural racism at the county level for the non-Hispanic Black population.
Language: en
Keywords
African Americans; Structural racism; Empirical measures; Racial health disparities