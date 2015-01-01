Abstract

Epigenetic changes have been linked to a host of disease states. Besides the physiological function of epigenetic changes in regulating cellular function, recent data indicates that key changes in epigenetic activity also play an important pathophysiologic role following neurotrauma specifically. Such manifestations occur through the activation or silencing of different genes. Histone methylation has emerged as a critical component of this process and can be selectively modulated after injury. Pre-clinical studies have resulted in key discoveries regarding specific methylation sites of interest. This focused review highlights some of these early findings and their relationship to clinical outcomes. These findings suggest areas of future investigation and discovery in the quest to develop ideal biomarkers and methods to utilize them in developing therapeutic interventions.

