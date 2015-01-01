Abstract

Repetitive head impacts (RHI) are commonly observed in athletes participating in contact sports such as American football, ice hockey, and soccer. RHI usually do not result in acute symptoms and are therefore often referred to as subclinical or "subconcussive" head impacts. Epidemiological studies report an association between exposure to RHI and an increased risk for the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (dMRI) has emerged as particularly promising for the detection of subtle alterations in brain microstructure following exposure to sport-related RHI. The purpose of this study was to perform a systematic review of studies investigating the effects of exposure to RHI on brain microstructure using dMRI. We used the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) to determine studies that met inclusion and exclusion criteria across three databases. Seventeen studies were identified and critically evaluated.



RESULTS from these studies suggest an association between white matter alterations and RHI exposure in youth and young adult athletes. The most consistent finding across studies was lower or decreased fractional anisotropy (FA), a measure of the directionality of the diffusion of water molecules, associated with greater exposure to sport-related RHI. Whether decreased FA is associated with functional outcome (e.g., cognition) in those exposed to RHI is yet to be determined. This review further identified areas of importance for future research to increase the diagnostic and prognostic value of dMRI in RHI and to improve our understanding of the effects of RHI on brain physiology and microstructure.

