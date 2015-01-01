Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: The problem of unnatural death in children is still relevant because of their vulnerability. This work aimed to describe the epidemiological profile and patterns of these medicolegal deaths in children and adolescents in northern Tunisia.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective study from January 2011 to December 2018, within the Forensic Department of Charles Nicolle Hospital in Tunis. All children who died of unnatural causes were included (767 cases).



RESULTS: An overall male predominance was observed (sex ratio = 2.4). Accidental deaths represent the most common manner of death (81.4%) involving most frequently domestic accidents occurring in children aged between 1 and 4 years. In cases of suicide, the highest risk profile was a female child aged between 15 and 18 years. The suicide occurred most often in the victim's home with hanging representing the common means of suicide. For the criminal form, the most common means in those cases were stabbing and blunt injuries.



CONCLUSION: Our study delivered a broad picture of unnatural deaths among children in Tunisia. These deaths, largely absent from child survival initiatives presently on the global agenda, can be prevented if they are addressed strategically, as their injury prevention strategies differ from adults.

