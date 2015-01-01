SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Orhan U, Gulen M, Satar S, Acehan S, Nazik H, Ünlü N, Gedıklıoglu M, Isıkber C, Sonmez A, Sonmez GO. Ther. Apher. Dial. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/1744-9987.13960

36504481

INTRODUCTION: We aimed to evaluate the hemodialysis (HD) use in adult patients after acute poisoning in the emergency department.

METHODS: The study was performed as a retrospective observational cohort study. We analyzed hospital electronic data system and patient files.

RESULTS: A total of 55 patients were included in the study. Among the ten toxins exposed, the most common were methanol and metformin. The most common indications for HD treatment were: 67.3 % (n=37) for toxin elimination, 20% (n=11) for treatment-resistant metabolic acidosis, hemodynamic disorder. The most common complication (50.9%) in all patients was central nervous system depression. Ten patients died from ingestion of methanol, 1 of aluminum phosphide, and 1 of opioid-sympathomimetic-hallucinogen agents.

CONCLUSION: Hemodialysis is the most commonly used extracorporeal treatment method in the treatment of poisoning patients. Hemodialysis should be considered without any delay in treating poisoned patients if there is no response to conventional treatments. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.


Emergency; poisoning; hemodialysis; methanol

