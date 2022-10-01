Abstract

Humans come into contact with goats in wild settings. If a goat feels threatened, it may address the perceived threat violently. While out walking, a 55-y-old man was attacked by an escaped domestic goat. Much as goats interact with each other, this goat pushed him over with its horns and then rose up on 2 legs to come back down on him with its head. The man experienced a Schatzker VI bicondylar tibial plateau fracture that required external and then internal fixation. Besides his physical injuries, he experienced acute stress disorder, which is common after traumatic events. Acute stress reactions can progress into chronic posttraumatic stress disorder but also often resolve. Psychological first aid is appropriate after traumatic events, including animal attacks. It is appropriate to screen for posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms after such events and treat or refer if present. After 1 y, the man returned to full function and experienced no posttraumatic stress disorder.

Language: en