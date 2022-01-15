Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic accidents are the leading etiological factor for maxillofacial trauma in India. The incidence of these accidents is impacted by various cultural, socioeconomic, and behavioral factors the understanding of which is paramount in assessing their importance in influencing the incidence of maxillofacial injuries.



METHODS: Data was collected via a questionnaire from 366 patients who reported with maxillofacial injuries due to Road Traffic Accidents to the casualty and maxillofacial OPD at a tertiary center in the Nalgonda District over a five-year period. Data collected included patient details, type of vehicle involved, speed of the vehicle, type of accident, location of the accident, the seating of the patient, presence of alcohol influence, usage of helmet or seatbelt and the injuries sustained by the patient. Statistical analysis was done using Chi squared test.



RESULTS: 88.5%of the patients were male and 87.4% of the cases were injured in RTA involving two-wheeler vehicles. (50.3%) of the accidents took place between 6 pm to 12 am. 41.5% of cases reported their speed at the time of the accident as 40- 60 kmph. 42% of accidents were reported as skid accidents. 70.29% of accidents on rural roads occurred at night (between 6 pm and 6 am) as opposed to 29.71% during the day. Only 4.37% of cases reported wearing seatbelts or helmets. 51.17% of the participants who were driving reported or were observed as being under the influence of alcohol.



CONCLUSIONS: The poor conditions of the roads, the lack of use of protective measures while driving, and the high incidence of driving under the influence of alcohol were seen to be the most significant contributing factors to road traffic accidents causing maxillofacial injuries in the Nalgonda population.

