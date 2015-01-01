Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) are the important causes of unintentional injuries and deaths. In this respect, seat belt wearing is an influential factor in reducing the mortality and severity of road traffic injuries. The rate of seat belt use among is lower adolescents, compared to adults. The present study aimed to investigate the influential factors on seat belt-weraing behavior among adolescent students as car occupants based on the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB). STUDY DESIGN: A cross-sectional design.



METHODS: This study was conducted among 952 adolescent students studying in grades 7, 8, and 9 in the schools of Tabriz, Iran, in the 2019-20 academic year. A researcher-made questionnaire was designed based on TPB for data collection, the validity and reliability of which have been confirmed.



RESULTS: The results indicated that the rate of seat belt use in the front seat inside the city was lower than that outside the city. Regarding TPB constructs, perceived behavioral control (β=0.137; 95% CI: 0.006-0.013; P<0.001), subjective norm (β=0.313; 95% CI: 0.021-0.032; P<0.001), and attitude (β=0.322; 95% CI: 0.034-0.053; P<0.001) had a significant and positive relationship with the intention of seat belt-wearing behavior. Moreover, the behavioral intention (β=0.571; 95% CI: 0.62-0.64; P<0.001) had a significantly positive relationship with seat belt-wearing behavior.



CONCLUSION: The Theory of Planned Behavior is appropriate to determine predictor factors of seat belt-weraing behavior among adolescent students as car occupants. In addition, the results of the present study may provide a theoretical basis for policy-making to improve adolescent students' seat belt use.

Language: en