Abstract

Control of forest fire ignition sources is the top priority in fire management practices. China has gained great success in reducing forest fires in recent years, and the relevant safety measures taken during this process are worthy of investigation and publicity. Based on fire statistical data through the years between 2003 and 2017, we analyzed the detailed classification of fire ignition sources and their contribution to the annual forest fire occurrence. The role of different ignition sources in altering fire occurrence was quantified and ranked by defining a contribution extent parameter. A statistical tool was also applied to conduct correlation analysis to identify variation patterns of time series data from individual fire causes. The annual fire numbers declined after 2008 and stabilized at a level < 2000 in recent years, pointing to the containment of several major ignition sources. Starting from the legislative development, an accountability system was established at all levels from administrative heads to local residents, paving the way for the multifaceted and full-coverage fire prevention publicity and education as well as the fire use restriction in particular seasons. The effectiveness of management measures in lessening forest fire occurrence was interpreted using the results of correlation analysis among the fire numbers initiated by individual ignition sources.

Language: en