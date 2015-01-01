Abstract

The combined effects of percent slope and fire intensity of a wind driven line fire on an idealized building has been numerically investigated in this paper. The simulations were done using the large eddy simulation (LES) solver of an open source CFD toolbox called FireFOAM. A set of three fire intensity values representing different heat release rates of grassland fuels on different inclined fuel beds have been modeled to analyze the impact of factors, such as fuel and topography on wind-fire interaction of a built area. An idealized cubic structure representing a simplified building was considered downstream of the fire source. The numerical results have been verified with the aerodynamic measurements of a full-scale building model in the absence of fire effects. There is a fair consistency between the modeled findings and empirical outcomes with maximum error of 18%, which acknowledge the validity and precision of the proposed model. The results show that concurrent increase of fire intensity and terrain slope causes an expansion of the surface temperature of the building which is partially due to the increase of flame tilt angle upslope on the hilly terrains. In addition, increasing fire intensity leads to an increase in the flow velocity, which is associated with the low-pressure area observed behind the fire front. Despite limitations of the experimental results in the area of wind-fire interaction the result of the present work is an attempt to shed light on this very important problem of fire behavior prediction. This article is a primary report on this subject in CFD modeling of the collective effects of fire intensity and sloped terrain on wind driven wildfire and its interaction on buildings.

