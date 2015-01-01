|
Citation
|
Narayanan V, Oguaka A, Walls RS. Fire (Basel) 2022; 5(6): e199.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Fire disasters in informal settlements (also referred to as slums, shantytowns, favelas, etc.) are a major challenge worldwide, with a single incident being able to displace thousands of people. Numerous factors including dwelling spacing, material type, topography, weather, fuel loads, roads, and more influence fire spread. Conducting large-scale experiments to quantify and understand these phenomena is difficult and costly. Hence, it would be beneficial if Reduced Scale Experiments (RSE) could be developed to study the influence of these phenomena. Previous research has demonstrated that a 1/4th scale informal settlement dwelling (ISD) RSE can sufficiently capture the fire behaviour and fire dynamics within dwellings. The objective of this work is to develop a methodology for multi-dwelling ISD scaling such that large-scale spread phenomena can be captured. This paper carries out a series of RSEs to study the influence of (a) the number of dwellings, (b) orientation of dwellings, windows, and door openings, (c) cladding material, (d) wind effects, (e) the distance between dwellings and (f) fuel load on spread.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
enclosure fire dynamics; fire spread; informal settlements; reduced scale fire experiment