Abstract

Fire disasters in informal settlements (also referred to as slums, shantytowns, favelas, etc.) are a major challenge worldwide, with a single incident being able to displace thousands of people. Numerous factors including dwelling spacing, material type, topography, weather, fuel loads, roads, and more influence fire spread. Conducting large-scale experiments to quantify and understand these phenomena is difficult and costly. Hence, it would be beneficial if Reduced Scale Experiments (RSE) could be developed to study the influence of these phenomena. Previous research has demonstrated that a 1/4th scale informal settlement dwelling (ISD) RSE can sufficiently capture the fire behaviour and fire dynamics within dwellings. The objective of this work is to develop a methodology for multi-dwelling ISD scaling such that large-scale spread phenomena can be captured. This paper carries out a series of RSEs to study the influence of (a) the number of dwellings, (b) orientation of dwellings, windows, and door openings, (c) cladding material, (d) wind effects, (e) the distance between dwellings and (f) fuel load on spread.



RESULTS are compared to previous large-scale experiments. It is shown that the geometric scaling of distance between dwellings is suitable for capturing spread. It was found that wind and the fuel load contribute significantly to the fire spread, but the type of cladding, distance between dwellings, dwelling orientation, and type of structural members used also affects fire spread rates. The comparative results with full-scale experiments (FSEs) shows that the peak temperatures were comparable and had similar profiles. A good correlation exists between FSEs and RSEs in terms of fire dynamics and spread characteristics, but the spread time (scaled or unscaled) does not correlate well with FSEs. Further work is needed before the work can be reliably used for predicting multi-dwelling spread, especially when wind is involved, due to the complex interaction of parameters and difficulty in scaling flame impingement.

