Abstract

For millennia, the coastal heathlands of Western Europe were managed by regular burning cycles for improved grazing. In recent decades, this practice has generally been neglected. In Norway, the result is accumulation of degenerated heather and highly combustible Juniperus communis (juniper) encroachment, i.e., an increasing fire threat to a rising number of homes in the wildland-urban interface (WUI). In the present study, goats grazing a 1.2 ha site partly encroached by fire-prone juniper were studied in a living lab approach. Twelve wethers (castrated male goats) wearing solar-powered Nofence GPS collars were virtually fenced to protect villa gardens bordering the site during eight weeks from 18 April 2022. Besides some early operator errors, tree shadows and cloudy days limiting battery charging, the system worked well. Photographs taken prior to and after the grazing revealed that only 39% of the junipers had 90+% remaining foliage while for 41%, the foliage was reduced to below 10%, making them far less fire-prone. The goats were frequently visited by neighborhood residents of all ages, school classes, and kindergartens. Moreover, local newspapers and TV stations broadcasted the initiative. Although divided regarding debarked deciduous trees, the neighbors stated that the goats were well accepted. Despite some limited loss of garden plants, all interviewed residents bordering the site were positive about the goats "bringing life to the forest" and, if possible, welcomed them back for other grazing periods. Virtually fenced grazing goats may represent a sustainable solution for reducing fire hazards in the WUI also elsewhere.

