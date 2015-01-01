Abstract

Residential fires are the main source of fire deaths and injuries both in the United States and globally. As such, better fire-resistant building materials are needed to bolster fire protection and to enhance life safety. This is during a time when fewer materials are being used to construct homes. Nanotechnology may be a solution if it can overcome its current barriers to widespread adoption in residential construction, namely economy, sustainability, and safety. This research effort includes a critical examination of the literature from a safety perspective to address fire deaths and prevent personal injuries and illnesses by targeting fortification of residential construction building materials via the use of nanotechnology. The paper reviews nanotechnology for building materials by material type, known toxicity of various nanomaterials used in construction, and a discussion on a way forward through assessing materials by their ability to satisfy the requirements of sustainability, economy, and safety- both as a material designed to reduce fire injury and death and from a toxicological hazard perspective.

