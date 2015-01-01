Abstract

Regular shelves configuration forms unique characteristics of internal obstacles in a supermarket. It is crucial to study the crowd evacuation affected by obstacles during accidents or disasters in supermarkets as assembly occupancies. Based on the Tri-14 model, this paper studied the influence of safety exit designs and shelves' configuration on the crowd evacuation efficiency with different densities in a supermarket through parameters and images. The results mainly indicate that: (1) The evacuation distance of farthest grid (Dfg) is the key factor to determine the total evacuation time of a low-density crowd. (2) For a high-density crowd, the closer the proportion ratio of the number of evacuees choosing each exit is to that of designed strand numbers of crowd flow at each exit, the higher the evacuation efficiency and average utilization efficiency of exits get; the scattered arrangement of exits will not necessarily lead to improving evacuation efficiency. Shelves' configuration could lead to the extension of Dfg, but the change may reduce evacuation time instead, especially when forming effective advanced-gathering zones. (3) Under appropriate conditions, the impact of shelves' configuration on evacuation efficiency can be negligible. This study has certain guiding significance for obstacle configuration and architectural design in large public gathering places.

