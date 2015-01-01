Abstract

(1) Background: The management of forest and land fires has become of concern to the Indonesian government, as demonstrated by the issuing of the Presidential Instruction of the Republic of Indonesia Number 11 of 2015, then replaced by Number 3 of 2020, concerning Forest and Land Fire Management. In 2002, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MoEF) established Manggala Agni, a forest fire management organization, at the central government level. This study aims to explain the development of the Indonesian Forest and Land Fire Prevention Patrol System. The system development was conducted by the Computer Science Department of IPB University, in collaboration with the Agency for Climate Change and Forest and Land Fire Management, as well as the Directorate of Forest and Land Fire Management, MoEF. (2) Methods: The system development adopted the steps in the prototyping method, namely communication, quick planning, rapid design modeling, and prototype construction, as well as dissemination, submission, and feedback. (3) Results: The web-based system for the real-time monitoring and analysis of the forest and land fire prevention patrol is integrated into a mobile application for recording field observations during patrol activities. The system testing was successfully conducted by involving the users. The test results show that all features in the system are working correctly and meet the user's requirements. The mobile application has saved 36.02% of the time for recording the patrol data and 40.32% for creating the patrol reports. In addition, using the web-based application has saved time in preparing the patrol reports by 56.48%.

