Abstract

The numerical simulation method is used to simulate the distribution characteristics of the smoke temperature field of a double-deck bridge smoke temperature field during tanker fire under natural ventilation. The influence of the distance between double decks on the truss and ceiling temperature field change in the double-deck bridge is investigated. The results show that the range of high-temperature area gradually decreases with the increase in bridge deck spacing. The maximum excess temperature function of the tunnel ceiling is also applicable to the bridge, but the coefficient is smaller than that of the tunnel experimental formula. An equation is proposed to predict the maximum excess temperature of the truss under different bridge deck spacings. As the bridge deck spacing increases, the maximum excess temperature decreases. The excess temperature of the truss increases along the truss, and the maximum excess temperature appears at the top of the truss. Based on the energy equation, an equation for the excess temperature of the truss is established. As the vertical height increases, the excess temperature of the truss above the fire source exponentially increases. The research results will contribute to the fire hazard evaluation and safety design of bridges.

Language: en