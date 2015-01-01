Abstract

A significant amount of research has been conducted on the resource allocation in fire departments (RAFD) and literature reviews about the fire protection service (FPS), but to the best of our knowledge, no literature reviews have been conducted about the RAFD. Therefore, the purpose of this research is to review literature about allocating resources to urban fire departments (FDs) to gain state-of-the-art knowledge of RAFD and identify the most frequent methodologies and measures in the studies. A five-stage structured literature review (SLR) is undertaken to analyze the RAFD-related studies; subsequently, statistical analysis is used to disclose additional information from the retrieved data and develop a general framework for RAFD. According to the structured literature review, which yielded 417 independent variables for RAFD, integer programming (IP) and data envelopment analysis (DEA) are the most common approaches for RAFD among the mathematical and statistical models in the evaluated articles. Based on the findings, a general conceptual framework for RAFD is suggested. The findings of this study can help public and private FDs and FPS managers, decision-makers, resource allocation (RA) researchers, and academicians gain state-of-the-art knowledge of RAFD. The proposed RAFD framework can provide the FPS decision-makers with the appropriate method and variables for allocating their limited resources in a more efficient way within their FDs.

