Abstract

Combustible decks are identified as vulnerable components of buildings in wildfire-prone areas. In California, combustible deck boards can comply with the requirements of Chapter 7A of the California Building Code if they pass an under-deck flame-impingement exposure test. It is desirable if standard test methods can simplify procedures while not adversely affecting the reliability of the test. The test methods should also be able to discriminate the fire performance between products on the market. In this research, the specified conditions in the under-deck flame-impingement test, SFM 12-7A-4A and ASTM E2632, were evaluated. Different deck assemblies were exposed to above-deck ember and under-deck flame-impingement exposures. During the above-deck ember exposure tests, it was observed that embers accumulated in the gaps between deck boards, on top of the support joists, and, when ignition occurred, ignited in this area. Flames spread by burning into unburned areas of the deck boards and joists, thereby providing a pathway to the building. During the under-deck flame-impingement tests, the three assumptions in the standard test method were evaluated, namely, (1) a small deck size can adequately represent the performance of larger decks, (2) the absence of wind will not noticeably influence performance, and (3) differences in joist material would not noticeably change the performance of the deck boards.



RESULTS of experiments suggested that the current Chapter 7A compliant deck boards burned intensely and exposed the cladding of the test building, resulting in an elevated temperature at the wall. It is argued that the current assumptions are an oversimplification of real-world fire performance and a change in the current California's building code is necessary. This research demonstrated the necessity of evaluating an entire deck assembly rather than only the walking surfaces.

