Abstract

Longitudinal ventilation fans in extra-long submarine tunnels are usually arranged at both ends of the tunnel limited by the tunnel cross section, which is usually hindered by insufficient power caused by extra-long ventilation distances. In this paper, the conception of a ventilation mode is proposed that services the tunnel and cross passages, to provide auxiliary air supply to the main tunnel. Two critical factors have been analyzed on the premise of evacuation safety, which combine to affect the ventilation efficiency in the case of an accident inside the tunnel, these are: air volume within the service tunnel, and cross passage open numbers. FDS simulation software is used to simulate the tunnel model; consider the number of cross passages from one to four; and simulate the service tunnel airflow velocity of 0.7 m/s, 0.75 m/s, 0.85 m/s, 1.0 m/s and 1.3 m/s. The results show that when 1.3 m/s wind speed is applied at both ends of the service tunnel, and three cross passages are operated, 20 MW of fire smoke within the accident tunnel can be effectively controlled; additionally, the wind speed in the cross passage will not hinder the evacuation. The simulation results are verified by ventilation network calculation.

