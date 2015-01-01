Abstract

The island of Madagascar, located in the southern hemisphere between the equator and the Tropic of Capricorn in the Indian Ocean, 450 km from the African continent, is particularly affected by wildfires. The vegetation of the phytogeographic Western Domain of the island consists largely of savannas, wooded grassland, and secondary grassland, maintained by the repeated action of fire operating each year on a seasonal cycle. Rural populations employ fire to manage land use. Depending on the burning practice and the environment in which the fires happen, the impacts vary. This paper supplement the studies that have so far located and quantified wildfires by taking into account their different behaviors, particularly their spread. We analyzed the modalities of the relationship between the two fire products, active fire and burned area, derived from Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) data to establish a typology based on fire spread patterns. We identified three general patterns of fire behaviors, as well as their locations in the studied area. Spatial analysis of this patterns enabled us to understand spatial logics better. Type 1 fires are the least frequently observed and have many active fires, but little or no burned area. Type 2 fires are the most common and have areas that burn like a mosaic. Type 3 fires are observed slightly less frequently than the previous type and have few active fires and large burned areas. An inter-annual analysis reveals the spatial stability or variability of these fire types.

Language: en