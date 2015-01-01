Abstract

It is common for fire engineers in the UK to consider a time-dependent series of events when using the Fire Dynamics Simulator to assess the performance of residential corridor smoke control systems. A significant proportion of this established timeline focusses on producing the necessary buildup of smoke and heat in the apartment of origin, prior to any smoke spreading to the corridor or stairs. This paper proposes an alternative approach that enables a compressed modelling timeline by using uniform initial condition parameters in the apartment of origin for the soot mass fraction, room gas temperature, wall and ceiling temperatures, and slab temperature. These conditions can be applied from the outset for separate means of escape and firefighting phases, providing greater flexibility and reducing the wall-clock times for simulations. To achieve this, simulations for a 1000 kW medium growth rate fire in a single reasonable worst-case exemplar arrangement were undertaken using an established timeline approach. This was then used to estimate the approximate initial conditions needed to inform the compressed timeline input parameters. When comparing the established and compressed timeline approaches, close agreement was demonstrated for the estimated conditions of corridor visibility and temperature. The paper also suggests prospective correlations for the initial condition parameters needed to represent a given maximum heat release rate. The paper ultimately provides engineers with a method for residential corridor smoke control modelling that reduces simulation times, as well as providing greater consistency in the demonstrated performance, by proposing initial conditions independent of the dimensions of the apartment.

Language: en