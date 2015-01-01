|
Li Y, Huang F, Ma C, Tang K. Fire (Basel) 2022; 5(3): e72.
Abstract
This study was motivated by the lack of understanding of the smoke control effect on an ultra-wide tunnel fire, with different smoke exhaust patterns (sidewall and top exhaust patterns) and longitudinal air supply volume (0, 30%, 50%, 70%, and 90%). A full-scale ultra-wide tunnel model was constructed based on the FDS and the fire parameters were analyzed, such as the longitudinal spread distance of smoke, the smoke layer height and the temperature at safe height. In addition, the smoke exhaust efficiency was calculated based on the mass flux of CO2, and the smoke control effect with different smoke exhaust patterns and air supply volumes was compared.
exhaust efficiency; longitudinal air supply; smoke control; top exhaust pattern; ultra-wide tunnel fire