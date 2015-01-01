Abstract

This study was motivated by the lack of understanding of the smoke control effect on an ultra-wide tunnel fire, with different smoke exhaust patterns (sidewall and top exhaust patterns) and longitudinal air supply volume (0, 30%, 50%, 70%, and 90%). A full-scale ultra-wide tunnel model was constructed based on the FDS and the fire parameters were analyzed, such as the longitudinal spread distance of smoke, the smoke layer height and the temperature at safe height. In addition, the smoke exhaust efficiency was calculated based on the mass flux of CO2, and the smoke control effect with different smoke exhaust patterns and air supply volumes was compared.



RESULTS show that the smoke exhaust patterns and air supply ratios have a great influence on smoke spread distance and exhaust efficiency. The smoke spread distance is shortened by increasing the longitudinal air supply volume, and when the ratio of air supply volume to smoke exhaust volume is less than 50%, the top exhaust pattern can control the spread of smoke better with a smaller smoke spread distance. In addition, the height of the smoke layer is controlled above the safe height of 2 m under the top smoke exhaust, and the temperature at both ends of the tunnel (25 °C) is lower than that under the sidewall exhaust pattern (35 °C). The smoke exhaust efficiency was calculated based on the mass flow rate of CO2, and the exhaust efficiency of the top exhaust pattern (~70%) is significantly higher than that of the sidewall exhaust pattern (~55%). However, as the air supply volume increases, there is a reduced increase in the exhaust efficiency. Therefore, taking the economic cost into account, the air supply ratios of 30% and 50% are the best for top and sidewall exhaust patterns, respectively. The results of this work provide important information about smoke distribution characteristics in an ultra-wide tunnel fire and may guide its design of smoke exhaust.

