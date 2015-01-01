Abstract

Studies show that accurate division of spontaneous combustion (SC) zones in the goaf and the determination of the prediction system of the SC index are of great significance to prevent spontaneous and unwanted combustions in the goaf. Aiming at resolving the problem of coal SC in the goaf of an "isolated-island" fully mechanized caving face, a multiphysics model coupled with gas flow field and gas concentration field was established in the present study. Taking the 8824 working face of Nanzhuang coal mine as the research object and the oxygen concentration as the division index, coal SC was simulated in the goaf. The obtained results show that the ranges of heat dissipation zone, oxidation zone, and the asphyxia zone on the air inlet side are around 0-107 m, 107-239 m, and beyond 239 m, respectively. Moreover, the ranges of the three zones on the return air side are 0-13 m, 13-189 m, and beyond 189 m, respectively. The ranges of the three zones in the middle of goaf are 0-52 m, 52-213 m, and beyond 213 m, respectively. The performed analyses demonstrate that the obtained simulation results are consistent with the experimental data. Meanwhile, the coal programmed temperature rise experiment was carried out to improve the prediction index gas system of SC. It was found that CO and C2H4 can be used as early warning indices of SC in the goaf, while C2H6, C3H8, and C2H4/C2H6 are auxiliary indices to master the coal SC.

