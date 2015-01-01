Abstract

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency update in 2018 reported 50 fatal fires linked with emollient use. It detailed the fire risk and new advice aimed at fire service and health care professionals in reporting of such fire incidents and educating the public on safer use of emollients. This study investigates how this has been communicated internally and publicly, with 52 Fire and Rescue Services (FRSs) websites and, 191 Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), and 21 Local Health Boards (LHBs) formularies accessed. A Freedom of Information Request (FOIR) was also made, giving further details of implementations. Our study revealed that 63% of FRSs, 32% of CCGs and, 72% of LHBs gave no safety advice within their website or formularies. Of the 37% of FRSs and 68% of CCGs that did, only 5% and 4% were sufficiently up to date. 27% of FRSs and 28% of CCGs/LHBs revealed that they had no warning/advice internally in their FOIR responses and 25% of FRSs and, 35% of CCG/LHBs had not disseminated advice on using emollient safely to the public. We suggest improvements in safety campaigns using a multiagency and national approach and recommend organizations to educate professionals to improve reporting and effective dissemination.

