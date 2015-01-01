Abstract

The paper presents experimental research findings for the concentrations of the main gases in the products of pyrolysis and combustion of individual materials typical of compartment fires, as well as their combinations. Information for facilities and typical materials has been arranged into categories. In each group of premises, the most common materials have been distinguished. The concentrations of gas mixture components have been established for each material at three temperatures, corresponding to its ignition, average combustion temperature and typical temperature of fire. A possibility of identifying the source of fire and type of dominant material in it by the concentration of gases in pyrolysis and combustion products has been substantiated. Recommendations have been produced on using gas analyzing equipment when identifying the products of pyrolysis and combustion of materials at incipient stages of compartment fires for their efficient extinguishing. It has been established that obtaining well-timed information on the dominant material in the combustion source makes it possible to determine the conditions of supplying a water with efficient discharge density.

Language: en