Palm A, Kumm M, Storm A, Lonnermark A. Fire Safety J. 2022; 133: e103661.
The paper analyses the breathing air consumption among participating firefighters during full-scale tests performed in the Tistbrottet mine in Sweden 2013. The availability of breathing air during firefighting has in earlier work been identified as a critical tactical factor in underground firefighting.
BA-Operation; Breathing air consumption; Fire and rescue operation; Fire in tunnels; Underground firefighting